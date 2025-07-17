AN action-packed day of football will be held at Penparcau FC on Saturday, the highlight being Arky’s game against Wales Armed Forces Veterans FC.
The day kicks-off with the juniors 11am at Min-y-Ddol followed by the big charity match at 2pm, sponsored by Ben Lewis, Aquaglaze.
The club describes it as a day “with many exciting and enjoyable activities, filled with excitement and amusement.”
Aberystwyth-based Welsh Armed Force Veterans Football Club are representing Wales in the Warrior World Cup 2026.
The charity sports club – which has around 25 players, all of whom have served in the armed services – were awarded £2,000 in community sports funding from the Cash4Clubs charitable initiative earlier this year.
The money went towards better equipment and specially designed kits in Welsh colours.
Speaking at the time club Captain Colin Jones, chair of the club, said: “The Flutter grant has been invaluable and has helped make us something that Wales can be proud of as we go to the Veterans World Cup next year.
“The Wales Armed Forces Veterans Football Club was set up last October, marking a significant milestone for the veteran community in Wales and the rest of the UK.
"This team offers a sporting voice and a chance to focus on the future, especially for those who have faced mental challenges due to past traumatic experiences. With a strong sense of camaraderie, teamwork, and pride, this club helps veterans reconnect and thrive after their service.
“We started out with absolutely no funding, but we have big ambitions, and this grant marks the first step in our mission to achieve them. We’ve gone from rag tag to looking professional.”
The players, who are in their 30s and 40s, have a mixed ability – with some having played semi-professional football before.
In September next year, teams from around the globe – including the United States, Nepal, England and Germany will head to Warwick University for the first Veterans World Cup.
Captain Jones, a former general manager of Aberystwyth Town Football Club, said: “When we first started, we only had 12 shirts for 15 players and didn't have a medical strip, now thanks to funding like this we can proudly go into the World Cup as a proper outfit.
“We’ll give it a real go and you never know how we’ll go but we’ll be proud to be representing our nation.”
