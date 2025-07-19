ABERYSTWYTH Town will host the Boys and Girls Clubs U15s and U17s Girls International games between Wales and Scotland at Park Avenue on Sunday.
The club is proud to have been chosen as the venue for these auspicious games, as well as having two of their own players, Lowri James Evans and Sioned Kersey, representing Wales in the U17s.
The club looks forward to welcoming all of these young players, coaches and families for this great occasion and hope to see as many locals as possible coming along to support and enhance the experience for these talented young players.
Club Chairman Donald Kane commented: "We are thrilled to work with BGC in partnership with Aberystwyth University to host these matches at Park Avenue.
“We take great pride in being able to host such events and hope that the local community come down to support - made even better by two of our own Club youngsters representing Cymru."
For fundraising, spectators will be charged £5 on the gate and £5 per matchday programme.
BGC Wales vs BGC Scotland, Park Avenue, Sunday, 20 July
U15 – 11:00 Kick Off
U17 – 14:15 Kick Off
