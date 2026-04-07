ABERYSTWYTH Town celebrated the stars of the present as well as the stars of the past on Saturday evening, as the annual Player of the Year Awards for 2025/26 took place at the John Charles Lounge alongside the Ex-Players' event.
Fleet-footed right-back Zach McKenzie won the Sponsors’ Player of the Season award, presented by Iain Barber, Faculty Pro Vice-Chancellor at Prifysgol Aberystwyth University.
Speaking afterwards, Zach said: “I’m over the moon with the award — really happy. The support has been great, non-stop. It’s the first time in senior football where I’ve had a run of games and hopefully we can finish strongly. The Cardiff Dracs game, where I scored at the end, was my highlight!”
Top scorer Jonathan Evans won the Supporters’ Player of the Season award, presented by Club Supporters' Liaison Officer (SLO), Ethan Pollitt.
Jonny commented: “I'm very grateful to receive this award, very grateful to the fans — thank you all very much! I’ll be looking to push on now and finish the season strongly. We want to finish on a high, and I think the fans deserve it.”
Finally, super centre-back Sam Paddock was a double winner, claiming both the Players’ Player of the Year and Management Player of the Year awards in his first season at the club, presented by former fan-favourite striker Steff Davies and manager Craig Williams respectively.
He said afterwards: “I’m buzzing to be so highly thought of by the management and the lads! I love it here — I feel at home, the dressing room’s great and the club feels like a family. I’ve loved every minute and I’m looking forward to more. My best moment was the clearance off the line at Newport — even their gaffers were shocked by that!”
The Club would like to extend its thanks to SLO Ethan Pollitt for his work in organising the awards ceremony with kind assistance from goalkeeper coach John Davies. Thanks also go to former Club Vice-Chairman David Evans for sourcing the magnificent slate awards!
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