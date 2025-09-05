ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed the deadline day signing of right-sided player Zach McKenzie with the transfer having received international clearance this week.
McKenzie, turning 20 next month, joins the Seasiders having most recently been dual-registered with National League side Tamworth FC and Step 4 side Quorn FC.
Between 2022-2024, Zach was an apprentice footballer at Forest Green Rovers, starting regularly for the side’s Under 18s team as well as making several first-team squad appearances.
He made his first-team debut in May 2023 against Cambridge United in League One and a further first-team appearance in September 2023 in the EFL Trophy, before his release last summer.
Away from football, Zach was among the UK’s leading young athletes in the long jump and triple jump, earning a bronze medal at the England Athletics U17 Championships in 2022.
The youngster now makes the move across the border to ply his trade in Black and Green.
Commenting on the new arrival, manager Callum McKenzie said: “I'm delighted that Zach has agreed to join us for the season. He has really strong football pedigree, having come through the academy at Forest Green Rovers and even making an appearance for them in League One just a couple of years ago.
“Zach is an athletic player who can operate anywhere down the right-hand side, and is also comfortable playing from the left. He will add energy and competition to the squad, and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”
