ABERYSTWYTH Town Women have announced the appointment of Rhys Jon James to the role of first team manager to take charge of the Seasiders ahead of the new Genero Adran Premier campaign.
A proud Ceredigion native, Rhys Jon brings both passion and ambition to the role as he looks forward to the challenge of managing at the highest level of the women’s game in Wales.
Speaking on his appointment, Rhys Jon said: “I’m really looking forward to the challenge of managing Aberystwyth Town Women at this level.
“It’s an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to get started with such a talented group of players.
“Being from Felinfach and growing up in Ceredigion, football has always been a huge part of my life and I’m passionate about helping the women’s game grow here in Mid Wales.”
The club is excited to begin this new chapter under Rhys Jon’s leadership and looks forward to a competitive season ahead in the Genero Adran Premier.
Club lead director Donald Kane welcomed the appointment, adding: “We are delighted to appoint Rhys to this role and are excited for the future of our women's team under his leadership.
“Rhys is a young manager with a good level of experience who, being from Felinfach, appreciates the pivotal role that our club plays in the promotion of women's football here in Mid Wales.
“We are looking forward to supporting him and our Women's team this season and beyond."
The appointment comes after Chris Church stepped down from his role as first team manager with immediate effect in the summer. He has since been appointed Pure Swansea first team manager.
Genero Adran Premier fixtures, Sunday 7 September: Barry Town Women v Swansea City Women; Briton Ferry Llansawel Women v Wrexham Women; Pontypridd United Women v Aberystwyth TownWomen; TNS Women v Cardiff City Women.
