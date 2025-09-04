UTMB Mont Blanc is not a race for the faint hearted. Crossing three countries, the 110-mile race climbs 10,000 metres through France, Italy and Switzerland and circles Mont Blanc, a route that strikes fear into most athletes’ hearts.
But not so for Aberystwyth Athletic Club’s Dave Powell, especially considering this was the second time he completed the race in a time of 40 hours and 29 mins beating his previous time, from two years ago.
He had to deal with blazing sunshine, heavy rain, strong winds and snow, and still secured 2nd place in his age category.
He said: “This is a hugely challenging race but the breathtaking scenery in these locations is always something to be marvelled and does help somewhat when the legs start to get very heavy indeed.
“The constantly changing weather conditions pose the biggest challenge though but what do you expect when climbing and descending over such distances.
“It was great to do it again but I will rest a bit before deciding if here is another return on the cards.”
Closer to home the AbeRAStwyth 5k summer series was hailed a great success with hundreds of runners, both young and old, taking part over three race evenings.
With significant competition from local running clubs, Aberystwyth Athletic Club come away with the award for the fastest club over the three races.
Club captain Paul Williams said: “It was quite a gamble putting these races on over the summer period but Aberystwyth Town Football club and especially race director Tom Mereds need to be commended for co-ordinating these hugely successful events.
“It speaks volumes that athletes travelled from far and wide to compete on a very fast course and it was an added bonus to see Aberystwyth AC come away with the club award.
“Roll on summer 2026!”
