Players and fans will show their support to Hate Crime Awareness Week during a football match held in Aberystwyth on Friday 20 October.
The Seasiders will take on Newtown AFC in a Cymru Premier League game with kick-off at 7.45pm, following the success of a similar event last year when Aberystwyth took on Haverfordwest County.
The Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion Team have teamed up once again with The Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support along with the Hywel Dda Community Development Outreach team, to offer advice, support and engagement at the game for supporters.
The event will feature an official announcement before kick-off, a pitch side banner raising awareness of HCAW 2023, an information stand and activities for children.
Support and information will be available from Victim Support, Hywel Dda, the Police and the Cohesion Team, as well as a pledge wall where players, match officials and supporters will be encouraged to leave their messages promising to be allies with victims of Hate Crime and to never tolerate racism or hate in sport.
Councillor Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for Community Cohesion, said: “It’s great to see the support showed to raise awareness of Hate Crime through events such as this football match. No-one should experience a hate crime and I would encourage anyone who experiences such a thing to contact the Police or Victim Support.”
Dafydd Llywelyn, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Experiencing hate crime can be a particularly frightening experience, and can have a long-lasting effect on victims, their families and our communities. As Police and Crime Commissioner, I am committed to promoting a community where diversity is celebrated and where every individual feels safe and respected.
“It is pleasing to see Aberystwyth Town Football Club playing their part in raising people’s awareness of the impact of hate crime during their match against Newtown. Both clubs have shown that sport can be a powerful platform to raise awareness against hate and discrimination.
"This game, as well as every other activity and event taking place during Hate Crime Awareness week will hopefully educate people about their responsibilities and provide them with the knowledge and skills to help them challenge the attitudes and behaviours that lead to hate crime.”
Tammy Foley, Training and Engagement Officer at Wales Hate Support Centre, Victim Support, said: “Hate Crime Awareness Week is about showing solidarity to those affected and raising awareness about reporting and support services. Organisations and individuals have an important role to play in raising awareness of hate crime within our communities.
“Events like this football match are a great example of community collaboration to educate people about their responsibilities, helping people to challenge the attitudes and behaviour that lead to hate crime and letting people know about the essential, specialist services in their area."
This is one of several initiatives and events promoting and supporting Hate Crime Awareness Week, and the engagement event is supported by several partner agencies including Ceredigion County Council, Dyfed Powys-Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, The Wales Hate Support Centre at Victim Support, Aberystwyth Town Council, Hywel Dda University Health Board, Aberystwyth Town FC and Newtown AFC.
Reporting a hate crime
If you experience a hate crime, you can call the police directly by dialling 999 if you are in immediate danger, or 101 for non-emergencies.
Ring 0300 30 31 982 (free 24/7) to contact Victim Support directly. Calls are treated confidentially and you have the option to remain anonymous.
More information is available here: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/your-council/strategies-plans-policies/equality-diversity/hate-crime/