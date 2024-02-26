On a positive note, Ffion Wyn returned to first team action after a few years away to make her Adran Trophy debut. Great to have her with us. Alongside Wynny, we had Dani Mawle with us for a last minute call up. Not sure she enjoyed the early alarm clock though. The super keeper Sophie Steele made the trip down with us too. She’s been absolutely fantastic every time she’s put on the Aber shirt. With five appearances, five wins and five clean sheets in the first team.