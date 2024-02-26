Our great run in the Adran Trophy came to an end this week after a 4-0 defeat at Cardiff City.
The league leaders had a little bit too much for us on the day. Last weekend saw them suffer their first defeat in two years. It just shows the quality and depth they have as a squad. We knew going into the game, they wanted to bounce back. But enough about them, our girls didn’t go down without a fight… as always.
If you’ve still not popped down to Park Avenue for one of our home games on a Sunday, then you need to. If you have then you know we always give everything we have.
A few changes to the team that beat Felinheli last week with Imi coming back from international duty, Margot coming back into the starting lineup and Hoz (our physio) reattaching my hamstring for what seems like the fourth time this season, so I could get back to it. Unfortunately, Modlen is still not 100 pr cent either but hopefully to see her back soon.
On a positive note, Ffion Wyn returned to first team action after a few years away to make her Adran Trophy debut. Great to have her with us. Alongside Wynny, we had Dani Mawle with us for a last minute call up. Not sure she enjoyed the early alarm clock though. The super keeper Sophie Steele made the trip down with us too. She’s been absolutely fantastic every time she’s put on the Aber shirt. With five appearances, five wins and five clean sheets in the first team.
In terrible conditions, both teams set off in an aggressive manor. Becs doing what Becs does best, flying into tackles. A bit of frustration as the ref didn’t really feel like putting his whistle to his mouth. Usually, I don’t mind too much, but it seemed the home team and their crowd got around him early.
The girls came in at half time 2-0 down, with a set piece headed goal and a great strike. However, our never give up mentality meant it wasn’t until the 75th minute that Cardiff scored again. The girls still gave it their all with the last goal being a soft one. Nevertheless, I am always proud of everyone who follows me into battle every week.
A 4-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the Adran Trophy is a hard one to take. Hats off to Cardiff who are a great side but we will be back for another fight in two weeks time.
A well deserved week off for the girls next weekend. With a few girls carrying small niggles it will be a good break to reset and refocus. Not for me though as a hybrid team will come together to face Berriew on Wednesday, 28 February in the Central Wales Cup.
If I’m not there in a playing capacity, I will be there as a fan. Get behind the girls because they deserve it.
Let’s give ourselves a chance to bring the Central Wales Cup home.