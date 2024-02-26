A brace from experienced striker Tom Hughes led Penrhyndeudraeth to a 5-0 demolition of Amlwch Town in the opening round of the Snowdonia Fire & Security Cup.
Hughes opened his account inside eight minutes when he converted from the penalty spot.
It was soon 2-0 when Cemlyn Owen latched on to the end of an Ifan Jones assist.
And it was 3-0 by half-time, thanks to Cai Henshaw’s goal just before the referee’s whistle.
Penrhyn continued to press after the break, with Hughes grabbing his second in the 62nd minute.
Five minutes later they had their fifth of the afternoon, Reece Evans popping up to net beyond Jonathan Sweetster-Hawkes who had a torrid time in the Amlwch goal.