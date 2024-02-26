Tier 1/2 league leaders The New Saints Reserves showed their class at Porthmadog Town Reserves as they fired in six without reply.
Jake Morris had a brace inside 30 minutes.
Just before half-time TNS hit two quick-fire goals – first Leighton Brewer then Daniel Tilsley – to leave Port with a mammoth task in the second half.
There would be no miracle comeback from the hosts. Instead, TNS went on to add to their tally for the afternoon through Lucas Alamanos and Oliver Blayney.
A Max McLaughlin double helped Chirk Reserves to a 5-1 home win over Mold Alexandra Reserves.
Toby Nash, Brandon Edwards and Jack Jones also netted for the hosts. Jordan Howell had the lone reply for Mold.
Airbus UK Brouhgton Reserves demolished Gresford Athletic Reserves 7-1 at home.
Substitute Harvey Greig grabbed a brace while the other five Airbus UK goals were spread across the team. Callum Wakefield’s effort was nothing but a consolation for the visitors.
In Tier 3, Harrylee Birchall grabbed two goals to help Llanrwst United Reserves to a 3-0 victory at Hawarden Rangers.
Captain Kyle Kelly added the third late on.
And Rhos Aelwyd Reserves were also 3-0 winners on the road at Llay Welfare Reserves.
Declan Molyneux added to Carwyn Davies’s first-half double to secure the points.