Aberystwyth Town Women will close out their 2022/23 Genero Adran Premier campaign with a trip to Pontypridd United.
The team's fixtures for the remainder of the season are now set after the dates for the final phase of games were released this week.
Sunday, 12 February: Cardiff Met (a) - Genero Adran Trophy semi-final.
Sunday, 19 February: Briton Ferry (at Carmarthen) - FAW Women's Cup semi-final.
Sunday, 26 February: Pontypridd United (h).
Sunday, 5 March: Barry Town United (h).
Sunday, 19 March: Abergavenny (a).
Sunday, 26 March: Barry Town United (a).
Sunday, 2 April: Abergavenny (h).
Sunday, 9 April: Pontypridd United (a).
If Town are to overcome Briton Ferry on 19 February, the Adran Trophy final is currently scheduled for Sunday, 12 March.