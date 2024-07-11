ABERYSTWYTH Town Women legend Kelly Thomas has decided to call time on her illustrious playing career but she will not be hanging her boots up just yet.
The Seasiders’ former captain will stay on at Park Avenue as she has taken up a role as first team coach next season.
She said: “After 15 years playing for Aberystwyth Town the time has come to finally announce my retirement. And I mean it this time.
“Aberystwyth Town Women has been more just about football for me. They are my best friends, my family and it’s been a massive part of my identity.
“It’s going to be a strange feeling not being out there on the pitch every Sunday with the girls but I feel that the time is right.
“I’ve got huge confidence in Chris (Church)and the coaching team and I fully believe that the playing squad has enough talent in there to do big things.
She added: “I won’t be going too far because I’ve accepted a role as first team coach and I’ll be supporting Chris and the girls as much as I can this year.”
Aber enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season with a fourth place finish in the Genero Adran Premier, whilst retaining the Central Wales Ladies Cup and making the semi final of the Adran Trophy.