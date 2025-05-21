HAVING one member of your running club representing their country is an achievement, but in a club record, there were no fewer than three Aberystwyth Athletic Club runners representing the Welsh masters team in their international 5k duel with England.
Tracey Breedon, Paul Williams and Owain Schiavone have all gained Welsh vests in the past, but it was the first time all three were in the same team together as they raced at the Shrewsbury 5k festival.
Tracey was up first in the vet 35-60 race and ran 19:02 to finish an excellent 4th place in her F45 category, and was second home from her Welsh team.
This was a fantastic performance to come so close to the podium in such a strong international field.
Williams and Schiavone were in the men’s 35-60 race which was stacked with many of Wales and England’s strongest masters runners.
The racing was just as hot as the weather and saw 40 runners break the 17 minute mark with 15 going under 16 minutes.
Both Aber runners were coming in off recent marathon training, Schiavone finished in a credible 16:18, 5th in his M45 category and only three seconds short of the podium, whilst Williams ran a solid 18:35 to finish 8th in his very strong M55 category.
He said: “As Chair of Aberystwyth AC it is fantastic to see the efforts of our members being rewarded with an international vest and to be part of a record three for the club gives us all immense pride.”
The festival also featured a number of pace graded open races during the day, and featured Edward Land of Aberystwyth AC in the sub 19 race. Edd had a great run to finish 4th overall in 17:32, with a podium place snatched from him on the finish line.