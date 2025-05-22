ABERYSTWYTH Town FC’s Women’s section has officially been awarded a FAW National Academi Girls Licence by the Football Association of Wales.
This recognition marks a significant step forward in the club’s commitment to developing the next generation of female footballing talent in West Wales.
Earlier this year, the FAW launched a newly restructured girls’ football development pathway, the FAW National Academi (Girls) - with a revised and more rigorous licensing model.
Clubs were assessed on strict criteria across two key areas: Business and Sporting, with only those meeting the quality-assured standards granted an Academy Licence.
The FAW’s new structure was introduced in response to the rapid growth of the women’s and girls’ game.
With participation numbers continuing to rise, the need for a more balanced and competitive development environment became clear.
The National Academi model aims to ensure players are consistently challenged and nurtured at the right level, bridging the gap between grassroots football and the elite stages of the game.
This achievement also aligns with UEFA’s requirement for Genero Adran League clubs to invest in youth structures as part of eligibility for European competition.
As one of the founding clubs of the women’s domestic league system in Wales, Aberystwyth Town FC is proud to be part of this new era.
Their Women's section has already developed a strong pathway, with links between junior football, their Genero Adran Premier side, and national representation.
The new Academy Licence further enhances this journey, offering young girls in the region access to high-quality coaching, facilities, and a clearer route to fulfilling their potential; all while wearing the Black and Green of Aber Town.
Roy Tourle, Aberystwyth Town Women U19s manager said: "We are absolutely delighted that our application has been successful and that we are able to offer a fantastic opportunity for young female players in the Mid Wales area to showcase their potential in an Academy environment. The Academy will be an integral part of our pathway for young female players into senior football.”