Aberystwyth Town Women vice-captain Rebecca Mathias says the team will be looking to finish Phase 1 of the Genero Adran Premier on a high this weekend.
Despite two heavy defeats on the bounce, the stand-in skipper is confident the Seasiders can put on a show today as they return home.
"We haven't had the easiest of weeks - Cardiff City on Sunday, Cardiff Met on Wednesday, and now Swansea City on Sunday. It couldn't get much tougher than that!" she admitted.
Reflecting on Wednesday's 4-0 defeat to Cardiff Met, albeit with a much-depleted starting line-up through injury, absence and suspension, she felt there were plenty of reasons to be confident for the rest of the season.
"We knew going down there it was a hard place to go," she said. "To go down there without four starting players, and away midweek - credit to the girls who stepped up.
"In the first 25 minutes we looked defensively solid, we had a structure, we kept it tight and limited the chances. It's another result we've got to dust ourselves down from and go again Sunday."
And the centre-half is hoping for a big crowd on Sunday - including the day's mascots, the 1st Penrhyn-coch Brownies.
"Hopefully we'll have a few girls back in and finish on a high," she added, "and we look forward to seeing a few supporters down at Park Avenue to cheer us on."
Aberystwyth Town Women take on Swansea City at 2pm this afternoon (Sunday) at Park Avenue.
Report courtesy of AWTFC Media