Penygroes (126-6) lost to Aberystwyth (127-0) by 10 wkts
SWCA Division 9
ABERYSTWYTH’S unbeaten SWCA side travelled down to 3rd placed Penygroes 1st XI looking to sustain their promotion charge with a 11th win on the bounce.
Aber skipper Adam Shaw won the toss and elected to bowl first on an artificial wicket and an uncertain weather forecast.
Aberystwyth's bowlers went on to prove this to be the correct decision, with tight bowling throughout the innings restricting the home side to 126-6 off their 40 overs.
Opening bowlers Bryn Williams (0-16 off 8 overs), and Dave Wilcockson (1-20 off 8 overs) were unfortunate not to do more damage in terms of wickets, but the pressure they exerted ensured the run rate never got above three an over.
First change bowlers Aron Bishop (1-21 off 6 overs) and, returning from injury, Emlyn Mainwaring (1-34 off 8 overs) continued in the same vein.
Aberystwyth struggled to take the wicket of opener Lyons who become more aggressive in his play as the overs drifted by, with a real threat presenting itself that the scoring would accelerate.
Up stepped Ted Jones (2-14 off 6 overs) who managed to get one past the bat of the opener with captain-wicketkeeper Shaw quick to take off the bails leaving Lyons stumped, 4 short of a 50.
Iestyn Roberts (1-17 off 4 overs) took the 6th wicket with the final ball of the innings as Penygroes closed on a below par total of 126.
In reply, Aberystwyth’s openers, Iestyn Roberts and Steff Roberts, got off to a cautious start whilst they both adjusted to the two-paced pitch.
With quick scoring difficult early on, the pair nevertheless ensured that they kept Aber in front of the required rate in case rain threatened to curtail the game and affect the result.
Upon the removal of the opening bowlers after eight overs, however, Steff Roberts accelerated the scoring, striking several fours across the slow outfield and then unleashing three huge sixes down the ground - losing two match balls in the process!
Iestyn Roberts again demonstrated that he is going to be a fixture of Aber’s top order for years to come, rotating the strike with maturity when necessary and striking several boundaries of his own.
The pair reached the opposition score in the 24th over with Iestyn Roberts finishing 30 not out and Steff Roberts completing yet another unbeaten half century with 89 not out.
Aberystwyth are now 56 points clear of second placed Swansea 3rds at the top of the league with five games left to play.
The team welcome Pontarddulais Golds to The Geufron on Saturday.
This week's match sponsor was Morris and Bates solicitors.
