Caernarfon Town 7 Aberystwyth Town 0
THE Black and Greens suffered heavy defeat in their final away friendly of 2025, as goals from Danny Gossett, Adam Davies, Zac Clarke (2), Connor Evans, Osian Ellis and a trialist ensured a comprehensive victory for the Cofis at their new home-from-home in Llandudno.
Caernarfon went ahead with their first move as Osebi Abidaki crossed from the left for Gossett to tap home.
Calvin Smith sent in a free kick and Desean Martin fired wide for Aber, before Zac Clarke went on a superb run down right and cut back for Davies to double the lead.
Aber’s trialist keeper was busy for the remainder of the half with the homesters on top, and in first-half injury time the exceptional Clarke claimed a goal after Abidaki’s shot was parried to make it 3-0 at the break.
Into the second half, Calvin Smith’s cross found Tyrone Ofori but he was blocked for a corner, then a trialist headed wide from Smith’s corner.
The visitors began threatening a comeback but when Davies’ shot was saved, Evans was there to head home number four.
A raft of subs followed but the Cofis went nap when a trialist tapped home from a corner.
Martin set up Ricketts with a brilliant crossfield ball but the ex-Bow Street man’s effort curled inches wide.
Further subs followed, and Clarke then Osian Ellis twisted the knife with two further goals, and the game ended with Aber feeling rather sorry for themselves after a very tough afternoon.
There is a saying in theatre that a bad dress rehearsal means a good first night, and Aber will be hoping that this unwritten rule proves true when they visit Llantwit Major for the big JD Cymru South kick off on Saturday afternoon (KO 2.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.