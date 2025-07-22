Aberystwyth Town Football Club have launched an exciting new initiative called ‘Matchday Teammates’, designed to boost the local economy and bring the community closer together on matchdays.
The scheme invites businesses across Aberystwyth to offer exclusive discounts or perks to supporters who present a digital match ticket on the day of a home game.
In return, participating businesses will receive free promotion through the club’s website, email newsletter and social media channels, and any other direct communications to fans.
“Matchday is better when you share it with your friends and teammates, and that includes the brilliant local businesses that help make Aberystwyth such a special place,” said Damian Burgess, commercial manager at Aberystwyth Town Football Club.
“This scheme is about creating more connections between our supporters and the community around the club. We want to see fans enjoying the town, and businesses benefiting from the buzz that matchdays bring.”
The initiative is free to join, with a growing list of participating businesses already signing up, ranging from cafés and pubs to shops, saunas and barbers; the club is really excited to see how this grows.
The businesses they have already spoken to in and around town are excited to get this started and with a minimum of 15 men’s home matches and another 15 women’s home matches, they hope to help in some way the local economy.
“Like any good teammate, we’ve got each other’s backs; on and off the pitch,” added Burgess. “This is a win-win: fans get extra value, businesses get new customers, and we all get a stronger matchday experience.”
