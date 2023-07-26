Aberystwyth Town Women will begin the 2023/24 Genero Adran Premier season with a home match - against Barry Town United at Park Avenue.
The campaign gets under way on Sunday, 17 September, with phase one concluding on Sunday, 11 February 2024.
Gavin Allen's side finished sixth in the league last season - one spot above their opponents for the opener on Sunday, 17 September - and will be hoping for a great start to this campaign.
Fans will likely be interested to see how newly promoted Wrexham, who have the backing of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, do this year - they travel to Aber on Sunday, 22 October.
Aberystwyth Town Women's full fixture list is as follows:
- Sunday, 17 September: Barry Town United (H)
- Sunday, 24 September: Cardiff City (A)
- Sunday, 1 October: Pontypridd United (H)
- Sunday, 8 October: Cardiff Met (A)
- Sunday, 22 October: Wrexham (H)
- Sunday, 29 October: Swansea City (H)
- Sunday, 5 November: The New Saints (A)
- Sunday, 19 November: Barry Town United (A)
- Sunday, 17 December: Cardiff City (H)
- Sunday, 14 January: Pontypridd United (A)
- Sunday, 21 January: Cardiff Met (H)
- Sunday, 28 January: Wrexham (A)
- Sunday, 4 February: Swansea City (A)
- Sunday, 11 February: The New Saints (H)