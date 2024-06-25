ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed that Gwenllian Jones, Elin Jones and Margot Farnes will all depart the club this summer.
All three contributed to a season which saw The Seasiders claim a top four finish for just the second time in their history, playing regularly against Wales’ elite come Phase Two.
Attacking player GwenllIian Jones joined the club from Carmarthen in the summer of 2021, making her Genero Adran Premier debut against Barry Town United in a 3-1 win, a game which also saw Elin Jones on the scoresheet.
Having cemented her spot as a regular at Park Avenue, Gwen went on to make 57 appearances in all senior competitions, scoring 16 goals in the process.
This included a memorable campaign in the Genero Adran Trophy last season, scoring five, including a hat-trick against Connah’s Quay Nomads in December, in a campaign which saw Aber reach a second successive Trophy semi-final.
Like Gwenllian, Elin Jones also made her debut against Barry Town United in 2021, and as mentioned above, scored on her debut against The Linnets.
Her performances at Aber earned her a callup to the Cymru U17’s side, ahead of their 2022 European Championship qualification games in October 2021.
Elin made her international debut against Italy and played all three games during the October camp.
An ACL injury kept Jones out for most of 2023, but she made her return in March this year, coming on as a substitute against Cardiff City.
She went on to play in the rest of Aber’s games in Phase Two. She made 40 appearances in all senior competitions for Town, scoring twice.
Goalkeeper Margot Farnes joined the club last summer, becoming Aber’s number 1 for the season.
Having shown huge commitment by travelling from London for games, Farnes made 17 appearances in all senior competitions, helping the Seasiders to achieve top four this season.
The Club thanks all three for their contributions during their time at Park Avenue, and wishes them the best of luck for the future.