Aberystwyth Town 0 Baglan Dragons 1
Welsh Blood Service League Cup (South)
ABER Town exited the Welsh Blood Service Cup at the first hurdle on Saturday, as Baglan Dragons edged a tight, wind-affected game thanks to Artiom Legavec’s 62nd-minute penalty.
On a frustrating afternoon, the Black and Greens struggled to create clear-cut chances, and the Dragons emerged worthy winners.
Manager Callum McKenzie rested a number of first-team players, with a locally based front four of Ben Davies, Gwydion Dafis, Tom Mason and Garin Evans starting, alongside new signing Josh Ferreira, who captained the side on his home debut.
Evans was straight into the action, seeing a header from Ben Guest’s free kick saved early on.
Returning goalkeeper Reece Thompson then denied Craig Wilcox’s low volley and later saved from Dylan Thomas, moments before Ben Davies sent a thrilling snapshot just wide.
Mason saw an effort deflected for a corner, Sam Paddock glanced wide from an offside position, and the lively Davies crossed for Dafis, who headed wide at the far post with Aber on top.
At the other end, Thompson denied Legavec before Jordan Pike nodded wide for the visitors, and the half ended goalless.
With the wind advantage after the break, Baglan pressed forward.
Thompson again saved from Legavec before Dan Mason blazed over.
Aber responded with a neat move as Evans set up Dafis, whose low strike was gathered by Matthew Stanton.
Baglan’s Dylan Thomas then fired over before being brought down inside the box, and the referee awarded a penalty. Legavec converted confidently, and Aber’s task grew tougher as they battled in vain against the elements.
Thompson produced a superb diving stop to deny Mason, before Thomas curled wide, while the hosts struggled to fashion clear opportunities.
Kosta Mario fired off target late on, but eight minutes of injury time passed without reward, and Baglan held on for a deserved victory.
It was another frustrating home encounter for McKenzie’s men, but with the JD Cymru South the clear this season, all focus now turns to Aber’s first-ever visit to Lydstep Park next Saturday to face Cardiff Draconians (2.30pm).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.