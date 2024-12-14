ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed that defender Rhys Davies and midfielder Harry Arnison have agreed a mutual termination of their contracts and have left the club to relocate abroad.
23-year-old Davies first joined Town in 2020 and enjoyed two-and-a-half seasons in Black and Green over two spells, totalling 67 appearances and four goals as a Seasider.
A popular member of the squad known for his tenacity on the pitch, Rhys departs the club headed for a spell travelling Asia.
22-year-old Harry first joined in 2022 having relocated from Australia and impressed the Park Avenue faithful with his energy, skill, and eye for goal which saw him spend a season with Tier 6 side Blyth Spartans the following year.
Returning to Park Avenue this summer, Arnison totalled 48 appearances and seven goals over his season-and-a-half.
He now returns to Australia for opportunities anew.
Son of former Football League professional Paul Arnison, he is a former Queensland Regional Youth Team representative and Brisbane Roar Youth captain who led his side to a National Youth League title in 2019.
The club have thanked both players for all their efforts in Black and Green and wish them the very best in the future.