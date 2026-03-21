PREPARATIONS are underway for the return of the Aberystwyth Football 7’s Tournament, following the huge success of last year’s event.
Set to take place on Saturday, 23 May, the tournament will once again bring together men’s and women’s teams from across Wales and beyond for a full day of competitive 7‑a‑side football, community spirit and social atmosphere.
Hosted at Blaendolau Playing Fields, the event will feature group stages, knockout rounds and an evening social for players and supporters. Organisers are still welcoming additional men’s and women’s teams and are keen to reach clubs across the region who may wish to take part.
Teams will register between 9am and 09.15am with kick‑off at 9.30am. Entry fees are £150 per men’s team and £100 per women’s team, reflecting the number of games played. Squads may include up to 12 players.
The men’s competition will consist of four groups of six teams, while the women’s tournament will feature two groups of six. The top two teams in each group will progress to the Cup playoffs, third and fourth place to the Shield, and fifth place to the Spoon playoff. Sixth‑placed teams will be eliminated. Matches will run for 15 minutes in the league stages and 20 minutes in the knockouts.
Trophies and individual awards will be presented across all three competitions.
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