Year after year, Aber7s unites rugby lovers from across Wales and beyond for an unforgettable weekend in Aberystwyth.
Whether you’re stepping onto the pitch, cheering from the sidelines, or simply soaking up the festival atmosphere, Aber7s is all about celebrating community, competition, and the spirit of the sport.
This May Bank Holiday (2–3 May), you can be part of one of Mid Wales’ biggest and most anticipated sporting events.
Team registration is open now, but be quick — the deadline is 27 March.
Don’t miss your chance to secure your place at Aberystwyth’s ultimate rugby festival.
There are categories for every ability level, making Aber7s a truly inclusive event:
- Men's Intermediate (Cash Prize)
- Men's Beginner – Competitive
- Men's Beginner – Social
- Women's Intermediate (Cash Prize)
- Women's Beginner – Competitive
- Women's Beginner – Social
- Mixed Touch — new for 2025
For just £25 per team member, participants will enjoy a full weekend of rugby, live entertainment, and hopefully some classic May sunshine. Register now at: www.abersu.co.uk/teamaber/keyevents/aber7s/
All categories run across the full weekend. Day one and the morning of day two follow a league format. Based on league performance, teams progress into either the Cup, Plate, or Trophy knockout stages. Each pathway features semi-finals and finals, ensuring plenty of action and opportunities to compete, regardless of your team’s level.
Aber7s is a family-friendly event, and spectators are warmly welcomed.
- Discounted weekend spectator passes are available online for just £12.
- Weekend parking is only £6 when booked online.
- Food and drink available on-site.
Find tickets and full event details at: www.abersu.co.uk/teamaber/keyevents/aber7s/
Don’t miss out — make this May Bank Holiday one to remember.
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