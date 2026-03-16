Aberystwyth Town 3 Trethomas Bluebirds 0
JD Cymru South
CLINICAL Aber Town returned to form, earning a big win at home to Trethomas Bluebirds thanks to a double from Owain Evans (15 and 33 minutes) and a third goal from Calvin Smith (57 minutes).
Brave Trethomas battled right to the end and played their full part, but the injury- and suspension-ravaged Black and Greens did brilliantly to earn a significant victory at a sunny Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
La’Trell Jones in goal for Aber had to save from Jack Shaw and Jonathan Hood early on, but then the lively Piers Juliff looped a goalbound header which Aaron Jones gathered.
Moments later Jones picked out Juliff lingering on the right wing, and he surged forward before crossing expertly for Evans to pounce at the back post for his first goal in Black and Green.
At the other end the unlucky Thomas then hit both the post and the crossbar in the same move.
Up came Zach McKenzie to see a shot deflected for a corner before putting in a superb cross which just evaded a team-mate.
Minutes later the hard-working captain Desean Martin characteristically emerged with the ball, surged down the right wing and crossed for Evans to tap home again at the back stick for a huge double.
Hood went wide with an overhead kick, then nudged another effort just past the post, and an entertaining half ended with Aber two goals to the good.
Ben Taylor tapped just wide for the visitors and, although the away side enjoyed plenty of possession, Smith did well to press Thomas Hayes at the back before pouncing on a weak back pass, rounding keeper Jones and calmly scoring a third in front of the Dias Stand.
Ben Keen tried his luck from distance, but La’Trell Jones gathered safely before denying Taylor again with an excellent low stop to his right to secure his clean sheet.
Town then managed the game through six minutes of injury time and were delighted to hear the final whistle after a very tough contest fought right to the end.
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