THE Central Wales League South title race is intensifying as front‑runners Lampeter Town and Ffostrasol both collected important victories.
Lampeter, who hold a five‑point lead having played two games more, eventually eased to a 4–1 win at Llanilar. After a goalless first half, the game burst into life when Jason Jones broke the deadlock on the hour, finishing well after excellent build‑up play from Dion Deacon‑Jones.
Llanilar hit back on 72 minutes, Osian Simpson‑Jones firing in the equaliser following good link‑up work with substitute Jack Allen.
But the response from the league leaders was emphatic. Regan Jones restored the advantage before Rhodri Morgan added a third — both goals created by the lively Hari Jones. Substitute Llyr Jones then rounded off the scoring late on to secure a valuable three points.
Ffostrasol strengthened their own challenge and boosted their goal difference with a dominant 6–1 victory away at Machynlleth. The hosts, playing for the first time in five weeks, struggled early and conceded twice inside the opening minutes through Dafydd Phillips and Michael Wilcox. Tomos Rogers made it 3–0 before half-time.
Wilcox struck again after the restart as Ffostrasol continued to dictate play, though Machynlleth grabbed a consolation on 71 minutes through Dion Kohler. Any hope of a comeback evaporated when Calum Humphreys was sent off shortly afterwards, with Keane Moore scoring twice late on to seal the win.
Llanidloes Town also enjoyed a productive afternoon, 8–2 winners over Aberystwyth Town Development. Rhys Evans and Dewi Owen led the scoring with two goals apiece, supported by Joshua Jones, Lorne Scane, James Denham and Lewis Jones.
Elsewhere, Rhayader Town secured a 2–1 win at Kerry Reserves. The hosts led early through Liam Williams, but goals from Ollie Leadnetter and Thomas Price turned the contest in Rhayader’s favour.
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