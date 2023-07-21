ABERYSTWYTH’S Cameron Allen has ‘moved out of his comfort zone’ to join JD Cymru South outfit Carmarthen Town.
The young forward suffered a frustrating time last season due to injuries, but captained Wales Schools as they made history by retaining the Centenary Shield.
The 18-year-old said: “I am delighted to have signed for Carmarthen town for the upcoming season.
“Last season was particularly difficult for me as I was injured in January playing in the first game for the Welsh Schools.
“Fortunately, through a lot of hard work, and dedication, and thanks to my amazing physio I managed to make a comeback in time for the final game in the Midlands at the end of April.
“Wales won again which was amazing and being one of only two boys to ever have been in a winning side for two consecutive years did ensure I had some joy last year.”
He added: “My season with Aberystwyth Town was unfortunate, as I didn’t have much game time.
“Now my injury has healed, it is vital that I have game time to get match fit.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Aberystwyth, and it will always hold a special place in my heart, being my home town, and working my way through grassroots and the academy, but I felt the time was right to move on.
“The squad and management team at Carmarthen have been really welcoming and I couldn’t have asked for more.
“I am looking forward to playing as part of the team, hopefully being a regular member of the squad on the pitch, scoring goals for the team so we can do really well this season.
“I am really looking forward to the challenge of playing away from Aberystwyth out of my comfort zone, making new friends and further developing my football career.”