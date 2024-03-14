With an average age of just 2O.6, the young Felinfach side, who are second in Costcutter Ceredigion League’s Division One, beat a competitive Pencader United side in the semi-final in Lampeter.
They will take on Ffostrasol in the final at the Square Field in Aberaeron on Easter Monday in what will be an exciting clash between the division’s two top teams.
Felin made a flying start with a three-goal blast to leave Pencader with a mountain to climb.
Ben McEvoy set the ball rolling on 12 minutes and it was 3-0 eight minutes later after Cameron Miles bagged a brace.
Stung into action, Pencader came roaring back to make a game of it with Zak Morgan and Alfie Morgan reducing the deficit to one goal just four minutes later.
But Felinfach reasserted their authority with a fourth goal on the stroke of half time by Rhys Williams to restore their two-goal buffer.
The tie was still in the balance with Pencader playing well but Miles notched his hat-trick midway through the half to seal the final spot.