PENRHYNCOCH and Bow Street settled for a share of the spoils when they met up at Cae Baker for an Ardal North East clash on Wednesday evening.
A competitive encounter throughout, a draw was probably the fair result on the balance of play with the Magpies missing an opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Pen to 11 points with four games in hand.
With both teams on a good run of form, there was everything to play for and nothing to separate the sides earlier in the season when they drew 2-2 at Cae Piod back in November.
Ryan Evans gave the visitors an early lead in the sixth minute and that’s the way it stayed until the break with both sides creating chances and defending well.
It was the hosts turn to score early in the half this time when Dion Phillips netted his 13th goal of the campaign in the 48th minute after good work by Harri Horwood.
Both sides pushed for a winner but had to settle for a point at the end of a hard-fought derby.
Mid-table Rhos Aelwyd had an easier night as they travelled to bottom-of-the-table Welshpool Town.
Evan Woodall opened their account in the 19th minute after being set up Declan Molyneux and they made sure of the points with Aled Parry and Evan Davies strikes.