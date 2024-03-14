ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have been charged for allegedly bringing the JD Cymru Premier League into disrepute.
The club failed to ensure a chartered physiotherapist or sports therapist was present for the league fixture against Pontypridd United scheduled for 9 March as is required under the current Cymru Premier Club Licensing Regulation P.05.1, and in doing so, causing the game to be postponed.
The Seasiders have until 4.30pm on Friday 22 March to respond to the charge, writing to confirm whether they admit or deny the charge, before it is heard at the next FAW National League Board meeting.
Commenting on Sgorio following the postponement, Aber manager Anthony Williams said: “Our physio was taken ill this morning at the last minute, we brought some cover down but apparently it’s not the right qualification.
“We were hopeful that we could use them bit it was deemed not the case by the referee.”
Aberystwyth and Pontypridd are involved in a relegation dogfight, both on 20 points with Ponty currently out of the bottom two on account of their better goal difference.
With games fast running out, the Black & Greens will be determined to take something from their match at Haverfordwest County this Friday evening whilst Pontypridd host Barry Town United on Saturday.