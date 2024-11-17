ABERYSTWYTH Town have announced that Bari Morgan and Dave Owen will be returning to the club to join Antonio Corbisiero’s coaching staff.
Morgan is a familiar face at Park Avenue, having made over 250 appearances for the club between 2001 and 2014, including captaining the side in the 2004 European campaign.
He then had a spell in charge of the under-19 side, leading the team to back-to-back national titles, before joining the senior side’s coaching staff in 2019, departing the club in 2022.
He returns in the role of assistant manager.
Dave Owen also returns to the club, having spent six years as a goalkeeper and U19s coach between 2018 and 2024.
He departed the club in the summer for a brief spell at Newtown, but now returns to the Seasiders as a keeper coach and analyst.
Aberystwyth have also confirmed that Lucy Jones and Megan Meredith will remain part of the physiotherapy team, whilst Tomos Wilson will continue in his role as strength and conditioning coach.