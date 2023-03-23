The name(s) and numbers of the substitute(s) must be nominated to the Referee on the Team Sheet in accordance with Rule 24 below. When making substitutions, Clubs and Match Officials must ensure that the appropriate substitution boards supplied by the League are used. Clubs may nominate up to five (5) substitutes and up to two (2) additional substitutes (who are aged not more than 19 on 31st August of the applicable season, known as ‘Youth Substitutes’) provided each Youth Substitute is registered for the Club with the FAW and is eligible to participate in Matches in accordance with the FAW Rules and FAW Regulations.