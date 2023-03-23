AIRBUS UK have been deducted three points for breaching JD Cymru Premier rules regarding the use of youth substitutes.
The FAW's National Leagues Board Disciplinary Sub-Committee has confirmed that Airbus failed to adhere to the use of youth substitutes in their fixture against Pontypridd United on Saturday 11 February.
Airbus, who have one draw and 26 defeats in their 27 league outings to date this season, are now on -2 points.
JD Cymru Premier Rule 13 states: A Club at its discretion may use up to five (5) substitutes during a Match except to replace a Player or Players who have been sent off or suspended from the Match by the referee. Substitutions can only be made when the play has been stopped for any reason and the Referee has given permission.
During a Match, each Club:
- shall have a maximum of three (3) substitution opportunities; and
- may in addition make substitutions at half-time in normal time.
Where both Clubs make a substitution at the same time, this will count as a substitution opportunity used by each Club.
As an exception to the above, in a Play-Off Match which goes to extra time, each Club may use up to six (6) substitutes in total and each Club shall have a maximum of four (4) substitution opportunities in total (plus an opportunity at half-time in normal time).
If any Club uses four (4) substitutes in any Match, then at least one (1) must be a Youth Substitute (as defined below) and if any Club uses five (5) substitutes in any Match (or six (6) in a Play-Off Match which goes to extra time), then at least two (2) must be Youth Substitutes, except that a Club may at any time replace their goalkeeper with a substitute who is a recognised goalkeeper on either List A or List B instead of using one (1) such Youth Substitute.
The name(s) and numbers of the substitute(s) must be nominated to the Referee on the Team Sheet in accordance with Rule 24 below. When making substitutions, Clubs and Match Officials must ensure that the appropriate substitution boards supplied by the League are used. Clubs may nominate up to five (5) substitutes and up to two (2) additional substitutes (who are aged not more than 19 on 31st August of the applicable season, known as ‘Youth Substitutes’) provided each Youth Substitute is registered for the Club with the FAW and is eligible to participate in Matches in accordance with the FAW Rules and FAW Regulations.
The club may refer the matter to an Appeals Panel of the Football Association of Wales and written notice of such action must be received by the FAW no later than 4.30pm on Wednesday 29 March 2023.