ALL football matches in Wales have been postponed tomorrow following advice from The Met Office about Storm Darragh.
The Met Office has issued Red, Amber, and Yellow Weather Warnings for the vast majority of Wales due to Storm Darragh, which is expected to bring damaging winds and heavy rain, causing significant disruption and danger to life.
It is not safe to drive in such weather, including travelling to and from football matches. Being outside in high winds increases the risk of injury and The Met Office advises people to stay indoors if possible.
Clubs have been advised to check for and secure any loose items around their grounds if it can be done safely. This includes bins, furniture, goalposts, and fences etc.
Potential postponements of fixtures on Friday 6 December and Sunday 8 December will be considered on a case-by-case basis, in line with each individual league’s policy.