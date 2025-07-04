DO you know of anyone that is succeeding in sports, someone who is finding it hard to finance the training, the competing, the necessary kit?
If so then you can refer them to the ‘Cofio Robin’ fund which gives financial support to individuals under 25 years of age from Gwynedd and Conwy, individuals that are aiming high in their chosen sport.
Over the past eight years the charity has awarded grants of between £100 and £2,000 to over 110 individuals – a total of over £100,000.
The application process is easy – go to www.cofiorobin.co.uk where you will find the application form.
This year the application form is to be completed and submitted online and the closing date is 30 September.
The Trustees will then consider the applications and aim to announce the recipients by the end of November.
‘Cofio Robin’ is a charity established by the family of Robin Llyr Evans who died aged 20.
Robin was a young lad of 20 years old embarking on an adventure – 15 months travelling to tennis tournaments all over the world working for Hawk-Eye. Unfortunately, two months into his adventure in September 2015, it came to an abrupt end when Robin had an accident in a newly built stadium in Wuhan, China.
The family wanted to establish something special in his memory – something that would reflect the zest that Robin had for life and his unparalleled interest in sports and people.
In the end it was decided that a charity would be established to provide financial support to individuals from North West Wales who excel in any aspect of sports. Grants would be provided to these individuals to help them with the high costs involved with travelling and training.
In the summer of 2018, the Robin Llyr Evans Memorial Trust was established.
