PENRHOS Golf Club have donated over £5,000 to the Wales Air Ambulance charity.
Every year the club captains nominate a charity to support for the year.
They hold a big charity golf day normally in June which raises the bulk of the money and during the year they raise smaller amounts and add it to the total.
Captains Rowland Rees-Evans and Janet Parker said: "A tremendous effort by the Penrhos Golf Club Members and friends who raised over £5,000.00 for the Wales Air Ambulance."
