LLANUWCHLLYN are through to the next round of the Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy after a tough test at Nefyn United on Saturday.
Despite operating a tier below Llan, Nefyn are a quality side and the windy conditions at Cae’r Delyn made it difficult for both teams.
With the wind at their backs, the visitors bossed possession during the first half and were rewarded with a Joe Vaughan headed goal after latching on to a dangerous cross by Will Owen.
They also went close through Meilir Williams on a few occasions and Owen whose well-struck shot cracked against the post.
With the wind in their favour, Nefyn offered more of a threat in the second half whilst Llan also tested home keeper Alex Ward-Jones.
The hosts drew level on 65 minutes, Ifan Jones with the final tough following a long throw-in.
But the visitors had the final say, Dale Davies prodding the ball home following a goalmouth scramble.
Bow Street also booked passage into the next round after they saw off Rhosytyllen 3-0 at Cae Piod.
18-year-old Harvey Matthews set them on their way on the stroke of half time with Steff Davies doubling their tally on 79 minutes.
Tom Williams made an instant impact off the bench with a third goal in stoppage time.
Dolgllau are through after a comfortable 5-1 win against a physical Nantlle Vale side.
The hosts took a two-goal lead into the break, Osian Morris with a composed finish over the keeper after good work by Guto Pugh and Dennis Bates scoring straight from a corner.
Vale gave Dolgellau a tough test during the early exchanges of the second half but the home defence held firm.
Dol looked dangerous on the break and made it 3-0 on the hour, the ball ricocheting off Wiliam Gruffydd past Vale keeper Kian Williams.
The visitors pulled one back through Aaron Griffiths on 70 minutes but any nerves were settled when Gruffydd bagged his brace with a finish through the keeper’s legs and Aaron Young scored his first goal for the club.
Cian Pritchard fired in a dramatic winner for Penrhyndeudraeth against Pwllheli at Maes y Parc.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.