VETERAN Elwyn Edwards stole the headlines with a late winner for Penrhyncoch Reserves to make it five wins in a row in the Central Wales League South.
The Roosters beat Kerry Reserves 2-1 at Cae Baker on Saturday to stay level at the top of the table with Lampeter Town on 15 points.
Oliver Thomas gave Kerry the lead on 64 minutes but Rhydian Morgan levelled matters moments later.
And with time running out Edwards made his telling contribution after good work by Cai Williams.
Goals by Rhodri Morgan, Hari Jones and substitutes Scott Davies and Bryn Jones saw Lampeter to a comfortable 4-0 win at Tregaron Turfs whilst Rhayder also kept a clean sheet at Bow Street Reserves, Thomas Price and Lance Jones scoring in their 2-0 win.
Ffostrasol and Machynlleth played out an absorbing 3-3 draw at Troedyrhiw Park with both sides ending with 10 men.
Mach bossed the first half with goals by Calum Humphreys and Alfie Westwood.
Ffos came roaring back with quickfire strikes by Tomos Rogers and Steffan Edwards around the hour mark but the latter was sent off moments later after a second caution.
The 10 men surged ahead through Dafydd Phillips on 70 minutes but Louis Roberts fired in Mach’s equaliser.
Mach substitute Corrin Harrison was red carded.
Llanilar twice took the lead through 18-year-old Efan Wyn Jones against Caersws Development but it was honours even at the end of an entertaining affair at Castle Hill Park. Jared Mark and Shayne Kelly equalised for the Bluebirds.
It was also a high-scoring encounter at Park Pantyfedwen as Bont saw off visitors Llanidloes Town 4-2.
Jordan Perry’s early strike was cancelled out by the Daffs’ Joseph Evans.
The hosts raced ahead with goals by Jordan Perry, Ethan Rees and Richard Jones before Evans bagged his brace for Llani.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.