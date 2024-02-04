Port’s poor run of results continues after a 3-1 loss at Central Park, Denbigh. A very strong and organised home side were deserved winners on Friday night, but Port played their part in an entertaining match, with a better performance than last Saturday, writes Dylan Rees.

Played on a carpet of a pitch, the first few minutes were quite even, before Denbigh’s Paul Fleming fed Josh Lock who drilled the ball past a helpless Farebrother to make it 1-0 after nine minutes giving the home side the best start possible only adding to Port’s already difficult task.

Midway through the first half Port’s new signing Charley McMillan beat the offside trap and ran through on goal but completely mishit his shot and a good opportunity was gone.