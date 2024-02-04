Port’s poor run of results continues after a 3-1 loss at Central Park, Denbigh. A very strong and organised home side were deserved winners on Friday night, but Port played their part in an entertaining match, with a better performance than last Saturday, writes Dylan Rees.
Denbigh Town 3 Porthmadog 1, JD Cymru North
Played on a carpet of a pitch, the first few minutes were quite even, before Denbigh’s Paul Fleming fed Josh Lock who drilled the ball past a helpless Farebrother to make it 1-0 after nine minutes giving the home side the best start possible only adding to Port’s already difficult task.
Midway through the first half Port’s new signing Charley McMillan beat the offside trap and ran through on goal but completely mishit his shot and a good opportunity was gone.
The home side looked to increase their lead on the half hour when Matthew Worrall squared the ball to Sion Jones and his effort was tipped over the bar by Port’s Farebrother.
Then on 44 minutes as Denbigh pressure continued, both Fleming and Worrall missed clear chances to add to Port’s woes but thanks to good work by Farebrother and poor finishing from Denbigh it remained 1-0 at half time.
Denbigh started the second half as they finished the first half, with both Lock and Worrall again denied by Farebrother.
On 51 minutes Worrall was through on goal with only Farebrother to beat but fired his shot wide of the post.
The hosts however went on to extend their lead on 54 minutes with Ben Lockley providing the assist playing a great ball for Denbigh’s captain Paul Fleming who rifled his shot into the roof of the net.
A few minutes later and Port’s former Denbigh player, Jacob Barratt, took a free kick 25 yards out but sent it narrowly past the post.
This seemed to give Port some much needed confidence and on 66 minutes another Barratt effort was cleared by Denbigh’s goalkeeper Aaron Jones and when Gethin Thomas followed up, his shot was blocked by the Denbigh defence.
Port made a breakthrough in the 72nd minute as Nathan Williams bundled the ball over the line after Denbigh’s goalkeeper failed to deal with a corner from Danny Brookwell making it 2-1.
Port supporters sensed a comeback as the balance of play now changed.
However Denbigh had other ideas and on 86 minutes as they broke on the half way line thanks to Owen Davies, who played a superb ball through to Nathan Brown who finished with an excellent shot past Farebrother into the far corner of the net.
With nine matches remaining to beat the drop, Port welcome Llandudno to Y Traeth on Saturday with a 2pm kick off and hopefully a change of fortune.