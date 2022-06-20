Appeal to fans ahead of Bala’s European tie against Sligo Rovers

James Davies and Ross White have signed for Bala Town ( Bala Town FC )

Bala have released ticket information in relation to the UECL first qualifying round tie against Sligo Rovers.

They are aware of a high demand for tickets for the first leg at home and will try to accommodate as many supporters as they safely can.

To give them a greater idea of the amount of supporters who wish to attend the tie, they are asking supporters of both clubs to declare their interest in attending: https://www.balatownfc.net/post/ticket-information-sligo-rovers

The deadline for supporters to declare their interest will be midnight Tuesday, 21 June.

Filling out the form will not guarantee a ticket for the tie.

Lakesiders confirm two new signings

BALA Town have bolstered their squad before their highly-anticipated Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie against Sligo Rovers.

The Lakesiders will face Rovers, who operate in the Premier Division of the League of Ireland, in the home tie on 7 July with the return scheduled a week later.

Colin Caton has added two new faces to increase his options in attack and defence as Bala get set for another European adventure.

Forward James Davies joins Town following the expiration of his contract with Newtown AFC.

The 28-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract with the club which will see him represent the Lakesiders until at least June 2023.

He will bolster the squad as he joins the camp ahead of the Europa Conference League campaign which is set to begin next month.

He spent two years with fellow Cymru premier side Newtown after spells with Cefn Druids, Llanfairpwll and Airbus UK.

Playing as a forward, he is known for his bags of pace and will give Caton plenty of attacking threat.

Last season he contributed eight goals, helping the Robins on their way to achieving Europe for a second successive season.

Famously, Davies came off the bench in the 2021 play-off final to turn around a 3-2 deficit scoring two goals and creating another to help his side secure a place in the Europa Conference League.

This is not the first time the attacker has helped a club achieve Europe having also scored in the 2018 play-off final in a 1-0 win for Cefn Druids.

Bala have also confirmed the signing of defender Ross White after his contract with AFC Telford United ended.

The 25-year-old signs on the dotted line to make him a Lakesider until at least June 2023.

He spent five years at The Bucks where he remained a consistent figure in defence at The New Bucks Head stadium.

The defender made over 150 appearances for the National League North side and can play in any position across the back four but is predominantly a right back.

Born and raised in Wrexham, White progressed through his hometown’s youth system to play professionally for his childhood club.