BOW Street are through to the next round of the Ardal League North Cup after a hard-fought win against a determined and battling Llandrindod Wells.
The first half was full of goals with both sides going for each other at Cae Piod but the Magpies controlled the second half and ran out deserved winners.
Callum Page, who has made a very positive start to the season, set the hosts on their way in the 17th minute after good work by John James.
And the former Machynlleth player manager doubled their tally from the penalty spot five minutes later.
Liam Hall reduced the deficit from a spot kick at the other end a couple of minutes later before James restored Street’s two-goal cushion with a trademark far post bullet header in the 37th minute.
Credit to Llan, they rallied again and were back in contention when Thomas Durran made it 3-2 on the stroke of half time.
The hosts had more control after the turnaround and put the result to bed with a late fourth goal by Sion Ewart.
Llanidloes gained revenge for their recent 5-3 league defeat against Penycae as they booked their name in the hat for the second round draw with a 3-1 penalty shoot-out win.
It was 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes after the Daff’s Keegan Bradley cancelled out William Nevitt’s opener.