DOLGELLAU Athletic stayed top of the Ardal North East table with a thumping 5-1 win at Cefn Albion on Saturday with teenager Osian Morris scoring all their goals.
The hosts started brightly and worked the ball well from side to side throughout, causing many problems all day but Dol adapted better to the conditions and took the lead against the run of play on 17 minutes when Guto Pugh paced a brilliantly weighted ball through for Morris to round the keeper and give the visitors the lead.
The same player doubled their tally just after the half hour mark with another fine finish into the bottom corner after latching on to hooked pass by Rob Evans before the 16-year-old notched his hat-trick on the stroke of half time from the penalty spot after being fouled in the area.
But there was still time for the hosts to pull one back before the break through Callum Manion.
Boosted by that breakthrough, Cefn were in the ascendancy in the opening exchanges of the second half but Dol weathered the storm and restored their three-goal cushion when Morris grabbed his fourth when he deflected the home home keeper’s attempted clearance into the back of the net.
Cefn didn't give in and Dol had to be dogged throughout and they capped an impressive afternoon’s work when Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Morris, 24 hours after starring in Wales College’s 6-1 win against their English counterparts, smashed in his fifth with 17 minutes remaining.
Bow Street also produced a clinical display to get back to winning ways with a 5-0 victory at Llanidloes to stay in second spot.
The Magpies got the job done in the opening 45 minutes as Callum Page took his tally to 10 goals for the season with a first half hat-trick with Rhys Hughes also on the scoresheet.
Street continued to impress after the break but had to be content with just one more goal, Hughes with his second of the afternoon in the 68th minute.
Llanuwchllyn had to settle for a point as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Radnor Valley.
The visitors started well with a dominant performance in midfield and created several decent openings before taking the lead through Gwydion Ifan on 11 minutes with a 20-yard piledriver into the corner of the net.
That’s the way it stayed at the break with Llan guilty of not making the most of the opportunities that they fashioned.
The game followed the same pattern in the second half with the visitors creating and missing a number of good chances and they eventually paid the price when Jack Clarke equalised with a quarter of an hour remaining.
Kerry stayed in third place with a 3-0 win at Chirk AAA through Luke Mumford, Drew Cook and Neil Mitchell whilst Builth Wells in fourth spot ran out 2-0 winners against visitors Penycae courtesy of Lee James and Christopher Roff.
Other results: Llandrindod Wells 3 Rhos Aelwyd 1; Llanfair United 1 Brickfield Rangers 4; Llansantffraid Village 0 Llangoellen Town3
Fixtures: Saturday, 7 December – Bow Street v Brickfield Rangers; Builth Wells v Llanfair United; Cefn Albion v Llanidloes Town; Chirk AAA v penycae; Rhos Aelwyd v Dolgellau Athletic; Kerry v Llangollen Town; Llanuwchllyn v Radnor Valley; Llansantffraid Village v Llandrindod Wells.