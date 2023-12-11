THE top two in the Ardal League North East table have opened up a bit of a gap on their rivals after securing big wins on Saturday.
Second placed Penrhyncoch saw off third placed Llansantffraid 5-0 to open up an eight-point gap on Saturday’s visitors to Cae Baker whilst Radnor Valley maintained their one-point cushion at the summit with a 7-0 win at struggling Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.
The Roosters were well worth their win after what was probably their best performance of the season.
They overwhelmed Llan in the first half as Jonathan Evans, Dion Phillips and Daniel Owen gave them a deserved three-goal buffer at the break.
Any thoughts of a comeback were quashed when Niall Coleridge made it 4-0 on 51 minutes with substitute Jac Horwood capping a fine team display with a fifth in stoppage time.
Young defender Isaac Pridmore, on loan from Aberystwyth Town for the remainder of the season, came off the bench in the second half to make his Roosters debut.
Goals by Joseph Price (2), Tomas Edwards (2), Taylor Wozencraft (2), and Ieuan Price gave the Goats their magnificent win.
Bow Street suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat on the road at Rhos Aelwyd, the Parc Ponciau hosts good value for their win in tricky conditions. All the goals came in the first half Scott Reeves, Aled Parry and Evan Woodall netting for Rhos with Rhydian Davies replying for the Magpies from the penalty spot.
Bow Street can still move to within three points of the leaders if they win their two games in hand.
Gary Evans (2) and Zav Davies sealed Penycae’s 3-1 win at Welshpool Town, the hosts hitting back through Samuel Cadwallader.