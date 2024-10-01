BOW Street continued their strong start to the Ardal North East season with a solid home win against Cefn Albion on Saturday.
In a typically physical contest at times, the Magpies produced some good football to come away with all three points to go three points clear at the top of the table.
Rhys Hughes set them on their way on 15 minutes but they had to wait until the 53rd minute for further reward despite bossing the opening 45 minutes.
Richie Ricketts doubled their tally from the penalty spot and they continued to impress the Cae Piod faithful with goals by Steff Davies and Callum Page.
Thomas Smith netted a late consolation from the spot for the outplayed visitors.
Dolgellau were involved in another goal fest after falling behind to hosts Llanidloes who led 2-0 inside half an hour courtesy of a couple of goals by Joshua Jones.
Stung into action, Dol hit back with two stoppage time strikes, the first a left footed shot into the bottom right corner by Osian Morris after going one on with the keeper, before he turned provider moments later after pouncing on a loose ball to square a pass to Gerwyn Williams to smash home, who was injured in the process.
Gareth Owen restored the Daff’s advantage from a set piece early in the second half but Dol didn’t let their heads drop and went on to dominate the rest of the match.
Paul Lewis equalised with a shot on the swivel following a corner on 65 minutes, Wil Gruffydd gave them the lead three minutes later to cap a flowing team move and Dave Edwards rounded off the scoring with a far post finish after good work by Gruffydd.
Llanuwchllyn had to settle for a point after an entertaining 2-2 against visitors Penycae, who trail leaders Bow Street by three points.
Meilir Williams netted his seventh of the campaign to give the Cae Llan hosts the edge in the 18th minute but Zac Davies fired back for Pen just after the half hour mark.
Will Owen restored Llan’s one-goal cushion on the stroke of half time but the visitors refused to lie down and were back on level terms on the hour, Davies with his second of the afternoon.
Kerry were the biggest scorers of the day as they saw off hosts Builth Wells 8-4, Ben Hendleman (2), Luke Mumford (3), Craig Clayton, Ethan Holloway and Khyam Wyton with the goals.
The Bulls played their part with Tommy Rowlands, Jame Evans, Aeron Powell and Connor Bird finding the back of the net.
Other results: Brickfield Rangers 1 Llangollen Town 2; Rhos Aelwyd 2 Llandrindod Wells 0; Llansantffraid Village 1 Chirk AAA 2.