BOW Street bounced back from the disappointment of last week’s defeat at Penycae to take the three points in a Lock Stock Ardal North East clash at Llangollen Town on Saturday.
It was a must-win match for the Magpies to keep their slim title hopes alive and the result was never in doubt once 18-year-old Caio Carruthers gave them the lead on the half hour.
Callum Page doubled their tally on 42 minutes to take his tally to 24 league goals for the campaign and there was still time for Steffan Richards to get on the scoresheet before the break.
The Cae Piod side continued to press after the turnaround and were rewarded with a fourth goal by Ryan Evans just before the hour mark.
Street, who now trail leaders Dolgellau Athletic by a point having played one more game, finished strongly with Sion Ewart netting number five in stoppage time.
The win will give a timely confidence booster for the Magpies ahead of their next big game, when they host title challengers Llanuwchllyn on Wednesday, 16 April.
League leaders Dolgellau were without a game on Saturday but have massive tests ahead starting with a trip to Llanuwchllyn on Wednesday, 9 April and the visit of Brickfield Rangers on Saturday.
Llanwuchllyn trail by six points with two games in hand whilst Brickfield are seven points off the pace with three games in hand.
Llanuwchllyn beat visitors Llanfair United 3-1 on Saturday with every point now earned vital.
After a fairly even first half, the hosts opened their account three minutes before the break, Tom Roberts’ perfectly weighted pass setting up Meilir Williams to shoot confidently past visiting keeper Sion Williams for his 30th league goal of the season and 41st in all competitions.
It was a good time to score and they added to their tally six minutes into the second half when Joe Vaughan headed in Mike Pritchard’s corner.
Dominating midfield and possession, they continued to create opportunities with chances by Warren Duckett and Williams spurned.
The returning Dan Dascalu controlled the middle of the park with Tom Roberts contesting every free ball.
A third goal came for Lanuwchllyn after 76 minutes thanks to another header from substitute Meirion Pughe with his first goal for the club from Steffan Dolben's pinpoint cross.
Credit to the visitors, they kept plugging away and they netted a late consolation when a corner kick ended up in the back of the net, home keeper Rob Dascalu with the final touch.
After this midweek’s huge clash against Dolgellau, Llanuwchllyn head to Llanidloes on Saturday.
Radnor Valley extended their unbeaten run to six games in the league but had to settle for a point on Saturday against visitors Cefn Albion.
After a gruelling three-hour journey into mid Wales with delays due to accidents on the road, Albion twice took the lead after a late kick-off at the Bypass but the hosts showed their fighting qualities to take a point.
18-year-old Osian Morris gave Cefn the lead on 54 minutes with a goal on debut.
But Cefn, who were missing a number of regulars, failed to hold on to their advantage, Joseph Price replying for the hosts moments later.
Tyler Wilkinson restored the visitors’ lead on 80 minutes but the Goats were quick to respond again, Joshua Traylor Hall equalising three minutes later.