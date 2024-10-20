ARDAL North East table toppers Bow Street returned to winning ways on Saturday but left it late against Builth Wells.
Following the goalless draw at Radnor Valley the previous week, the Magpies were eager to pick up three points with other sides breathing down their necks.
They were expecting a tough test against the Bulls and that’s exactly what they got with little to choose between the two sides and little in the way of clear-cut chances.
The decisive moment came as the game entered stoppage time, the ball crossing the line following a goalmouth scramble and went down as an own goal by Builth keeper Kham Steventon.
Goals by Richard Davies and Luke Mumford (2) sealed Kerry’s 3-0 win against visitors Llansantffraid Village to stay two points adrift of Bow Street having played one extra game.
Dolgellau fought back with two quick first half equalisers against Chirk at the Marian before netting the winner with seven minutes to go.
The visitors took the lead on 24 minutes, Tom Freeman finishing a fine move but Dol were back on level terms moments later.
Ben Fisher won a throw-in high up the pitch and took it quickly to Ioan Roberts who turned his man and hit first time with his left foot into the far corner.
Cam Roberts nudged the visitors ahead again on 38 minutes but the Wasps’ replay was again a swift one after Osian Morris and Paul Lewis won the ball high up and released Wil Gruffydd.
He went one-on-one with keeper Jake Madsen and there was only one winner.
The second half was more controlled by Dol and they produced several moments in and around the opposition's box without really troubling the keeper.
The match-winning moment came from Gruffyd’s brilliance cutting in from the left, dummying a couple of efforts before hitting the back of the net with his right.
Shortly after, Lewis was floored by the keeper and Gruffydd had the opportunity to cap his man of the match performance with a hat-trick goal from the spot, however it was pulled just wide of the post.
Chirk created many chances themselves through forcing Tyler Andrews into a few saves.
Gareth Owen bagged a brace as Llanidloes Town ran out 2-1 winners at Penycae, Harry Killick with the reply for the hosts who finished the game with 10 men after Joshua Mazzarella picked up a second caution in the second half.
Other results: Brickfield Rangers 3 Llanfair United 2; Radnor Valley 2 Llandrindod Wells 4; Rhos Aelwyd 0 Cefn Albion 1.
Fixtures: 26 October – Builth Wells v Bow Street; Cefn Albion v Llangollen; Rhos Aelwyd v Llanfair; Chirk v Dolgellau; Llandrindod v Kerry; Llanidloes v Llansantffraid; Llanuwchllyn v Brickfield; Penycae v Radnor Valley.