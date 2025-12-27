Dolgellau Reserves 1 Barmouth & Dyffryn United 1
(Dolgellau won 5-4 on pens)
MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup
DOLGELLAU Athletic Reserves created history with their first win against Barmouth & Dyffryn United’s senior side to make progress in the MMP Central Wales League Challenge Cup on Boxing Day.
After six weeks without a game and a difficult period off the pitch for the squad the Marian hosts struggled in the first half with the Magpies creating a host of chances.
George Sutherns gave the visitors a deserved lead after 17 minutes and they had other chances to extend their lead before the break.
Their frustration continued in the second half as they created and missed a string of chances with the woodwork coming to Dolgellau’s rescue several times.
The hosts were more solid after changing formation at half time and were back on level terms on the hour when Joe Ephraim beat visiting keeper David Jones.
Barmouth rallied and went in search of a winner but Dolgellau defended resolutely to keep them at bay.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Owain Williams picked up a second caution as the match headed into a penalty shoot-out.
Paul Lewis scored the decisive spot kick to take Dolgellau into the second round after Ryan Williams’ effort was saved by Jon Evans.
