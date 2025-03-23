THE Ardal North East title race it hotting up with the front two Dolgellau and Bow Street picking up three points and Llanuwchllyn sealing a massive win at Brickfield Rangers on Saturday.
Dolgellau, who lead the way on 54 points, won 3-2 at Kerry after Gerwyn Williams struck a bouncing ball into the top corner on nine minutes.
Luke Mumford replied for the hosts midway through the half but Dol nudged ahead again, Williams with his second, a superb header from Paul Lewis’ cross.
Rob Evans then released Osian Morris down the left on the hour and his lob was tipped by the keeper, but not enough to keep the ball out.
Williams and Dennis Bates nearly added to their tally before George Farington pulled one back for the Lambs in the closing stages.
A point off the pace, Bow Street had a more comfortable afternoon as they saw off visitors Chirk 5-0.
The Magpies made a bright start with an opening goal by Tyan Evans after just nine minutes.
Callum Page bagged a brace before the break, including one from the penalty spot, to take his tally to 22 league goals for the campaign.
Page notched his hat-trick on the hour after good work by Rhys Hughes and they went nap with a fifth goal by Richie Ricketts, who converted Street’s second penalty of the afternoon at Cae Piod with 12 minutes remaining.
Joe Vaughan scored what could be a vital winner come the end of the season to see Llanuwchllyn to a 1-0 high-stakes win against Brickfield Rangers at Clywedog Park.
Llan now have 47 points, two behind the Wrexham-based outfit but, more importantly, they both still have three game in hand on the pacesetters.
Builth Wells are still in third place but have fallen off the place recently and were held to a 2-2 draw against Llanidloes who were good value for their point.
Rhys Thomas gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half time but the Daffs fired back through Mason Jones just after the hour mark.
Tyler Mallett missed a penalty for Llani with 12 minutes remaining but Jones netted what looked likely to be the winner for Town with his second of the afternoon in the final minute of the 90.
But Thomas also bagged his brace to nick a point in stoppage time.
Cefn Albion won by the odd goal in five at Llanfair United after an absorbing game at Mount Field.
The visitors took the game by the scruff of its neck with two goals inside six minutes by Owen Jones and Kien Morris.
Alex Williams increased their advantage on the half hour before the hosts staged a comeback, Matthew Stephens reducing the arrears just before the hour mark.
Cefn substitute Dillon Austin scored an own goal with 15 minutes remaining but they defended well to hold on to the points.
There were even more goals at Llangollen who beat Llandrindod Wells 5-3.
The visitors flew out of the blocks with goals by Ruben Edwards and Liam Hall inside 20 minutes.
Jack Goulnourn pulled one back before the break and the hosts were two goals clear by the hour mark through Iwan Hardy, William Cooke and Goulbourn again.
Hall bagged his brace from the spot before Ben Wilson sealed the win with the hosts’ fifth.