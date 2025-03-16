IT remains as you were in the Ardal North East title chase with the top three teams winning but Llanuwchllyn’s hopes took a dent as they were beaten 2-0 against visitors Llandrindod Wells.
Llanuwchllyn can still go a point clear of leaders Dolgellau should they win their three games in hand but Brickfield Rangers in third place, also with three games in hand, are in the driving seat.
The Wrexham-based side are on 49 points, two below Dolgellau, and could go seven points clear if they continue their five-match winning streak.
After a goalless first half at Cae Llan, visitors Llandrindod took an unexpected lead through Thomas Durant on 47 minutes.
It was a bitter pill for Llanuwchllyn to swallow after failing to take their chances and they were dealt another blow when Gavin Rowlands made it 2-0 just after the hour mark.
Leaders Dolgellau had to be up for the battle to pick up three points on the road against a physical Llangollen Town outfit.
16-year-old Osian Morris gave the visitors the lead on 10 minutes after latching on to Paul Lewis’ cross and that’s all that separated the two teams at the break.
Dol’s work rate didn’t drop after the turnaround, Morris bagging his brace from the penalty spot after Dennis Bates was sent to the floor by keeper Benjamin Lloyd.
Jack Gouldbourn was unfortunate to turn Lewis’ cross into the back of the net to make it 3-0 before the hosts netted a late consolation by Kieran Smith.
Second place Bow Street got back to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 win against visitors Rhos Aelwyd thanks to goals in each half by Ryan Evans and Callum Page with his 20th of the campaign.
Brickfield extended their unbeaten league run to 11 games with a comfortable 3-0 win at Kerry thanks to Simon Smith and Lewis Clamp (2).
Fourth placed Builth Wells were beaten 2-0 by mid table Radnor Valley.
In a game of few chances, Radnor took control in the second half with goals by Jack Clarke and Elliot Morris.
Penycae won by the same margin at Llansantffraid Village.
The visitors were worthy winners, bossing possession and offering a greater attacking threat but they were helped by the dismissal of home keeper David Jones who was shown the red card on the half hour mark.
Zac Davies broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time but credit to the 10 men they kept the visitors at bay with some resolute defending until the 87th minute when Williams Scott made it 2-0 to secure the win.
Cefn Albion and visitors Llanidloes Town had to settle for a share of the spoils after the hosts took the lead twice in an entertaining encounter.
James Jones opened Cefn’s account on 12 minutes but Tyler Mallett fired back for the Daffs midway through the half.
Nicholas Jones sent the hosts back on track for the win five minutes into the second half but Llani are in a rich vein of form and fought back again with an equaliser by Lucas Nash before the hour.
Both sides pushed for the win but the defences held firm.
Joshua Astley netted a stoppage time winner for Llanfair United after they blew a two-goal lead.
Astley and karl Seliaerts had given them the early initiative but visitors Chirk hit back through Niall Freeman and Tom Freeman.