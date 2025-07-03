RALLYING came full circle as Dolgellau driver Sion Ellis returned to his roots behind the wheel of the car that started it all – the mighty Nissan Micra.
Competing in the Grooms Garage Sweet Lamb Rally Time Trial at the legendary WRC stages of Sweet Lamb, he powered through the iconic Welsh gravel to take a well-earned second in class.
He said: “Adding to the occasion, I was proud to sit alongside 15-year-old co-driver Lewis Wood, making his rally debut.
“Giving a young talent his first shot at the co-driver’s seat was a privilege, and Lewis rose to the challenge with composure and clarity far beyond his years.
“He handled the pressure of one of rallying’s most historic venues with real maturity.”
The car – immaculately prepared by Automax of Dolgellau – didn’t miss a beat all day, proving once again that the Micra still has what it takes to fight in the forests.
The tight and twisty stages of Sweet Lamb delivered everything you expect from world-class rally roads, and the Micra was more than up to the challenge.
Garage owner and motorsport enthusiast Ellis added: “This event wasn’t just about results – though the podium finish is a proud achievement – it was about returning to where it all began, keeping the grassroots spirit of rallying alive, and giving the next generation a chance to shine.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.