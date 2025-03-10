DOLGELLAU Athletic moved up to second in the Ardal North East table following their first win at Ponciau Banks against Rhos Aelwyd on Saturday.
Dol's midfield won most of the battles, keeping the team high and sending the ball forward early at every opportunity.
The front men had to contest with an uneven surface but managed to create many chances, the first half seeing Gerwyn Williams go close twice, Osian Morris with a shot over the bar, and Paul Lewis' freekick coming off the woodwork.
Dol's winning goal on the stroke of half time came from Harri Davies’ pinpoint delivery to Morris who powered his header past the keeper for his 20th league goal of the season.
The game became more stretched in the second half which created many dangerous counters for the visitors with Wil Gruffydd, Lewis and Morris having efforts on target whilst Williams’ 40-yard lob struck the post.
Manager Rob Evans said: "All week, we weren't sure what squad we would have with Osian playing for Wales out in Italy, and Paul's red card appeal not being successfully settled until Thursday.
“The same day, Wales' misfortune on penalties meant that Osian's tournament was finished, which gave us the green light to keep Osh in the team.
“We can't congratulate Osh enough on representing Wales, and what a great way to cap off his week with a winning goal and 20th in the league.”
Llanuwchllyn, with games in hand to go clear at the top, returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against leaders Builth Wells who led 1-0 at the break through Alexander Hicks.
The Bulls had only lost one home game all season and it looked likely that they wouldn’t drop points on Saturday despite the visitors controlling the first half.
Llanuwchllyn started the second half very positively and were finally rewarded on the hour when Tommy Evans squared the ball to Meilir Williams to pass into the net.
The second arrived in similar fashion, Rhys Rowlands beating his man and delivering a pinpoint cross for Williams to net his 28th league goal of the campaign.
Bow Street’s title hopes were dented when they were beaten 4-2 against Brickfield Rangers.
The Magpies were cruising after taking a two-goal lead through Richie Ricketts and Callum Page but it all changed when Steff Davies was sent off on 41 minutes and Andrew Vale converted the resulting penalty.
Worse was to follow as Steve Watkins equalised for the visitors on the stroke of half time.
The 10 men battled well in the second half but goals by Vale and Jay Richardson sealed the win for Brickfield with Street dropping to third place.
Goals by Mason Jones and Edward Clarke sealed Llanidloes Town’s 2-0 win against Llandrindod Wells whilst Radnor Valley won by the same scoreline at Cefn Albion, Thomas Edwards and Jack Clarke scoring.
Penycae saw off visitors Llanfair United 2-1 after taking a two-goal lead through Thomas Edwards and Zac Davies. Samuel Jones pulled one back on 65 minutes.
It finished 3-3 in a bad tempered affair between Chirk and visitors Llansantffraid, the hosts finishing with nine men after Brad Pearce and Caleb Davies were sent off with manager Tom Roberts also red carded.
Llangollen beat visitors Kerry 4-3 thanks to Iwan Hardy’s winner deep into stoppage time.